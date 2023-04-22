Drake Bell Found Out His Wife Filed For Divorce When The News Broke Online

Drake Bell was blindsided, to say the least, when he learned his wife filed for divorce.

The Drake & Josh alum found out with the rest of the world. "I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ," he wrote on Twitter on Friday (April 21), hours after the news broke online. He shared that tidbit about his personal life alongside a new song and accompanying YouTube link.

Bell's estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce one week after the Nickelodeon star was reported missing then found. The couple has been married for four years, but separated in September 2022. In the recent filing, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.