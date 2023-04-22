Drake Bell Found Out His Wife Filed For Divorce When The News Broke Online
By Dani Medina
April 22, 2023
Drake Bell was blindsided, to say the least, when he learned his wife filed for divorce.
The Drake & Josh alum found out with the rest of the world. "I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ," he wrote on Twitter on Friday (April 21), hours after the news broke online. He shared that tidbit about his personal life alongside a new song and accompanying YouTube link.
Bell's estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce one week after the Nickelodeon star was reported missing then found. The couple has been married for four years, but separated in September 2022. In the recent filing, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.
I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ...check out my new song https://t.co/34cYh4JsMA— DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 21, 2023
The couple shares 1-year-old Wyatt Bell, who Janet is seeking primary legal and physical custody of, TMZ reports. She said she wants Drake to have visitation rights, and is also seeking spousal support.
It's been over a week now since Drake was reported missing in Florida after he allegedly threatened to harm himself while texting family in California. A 911 call obtained by TMZ reveals someone within the Orlando Police Department was concerned about the actor's wellbeing.
His tweet this week, however, isn't the first time he addresses the news coverage surrounding his disappearance and subsequent divorce. "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂," he wrote, making light of the situation.