Emily Ratajkowski 'Feels Bad' About Viral Harry Styles Kiss
By Dani Medina
April 22, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles kinda broke the internet when a passionate, sloppy kiss shared between the two stars in Tokyo went mega-viral. Now, the 31-year-old model is opening up herself about how she feels about the entire situation, especially how it relates to her relationship with Styles' ex Olivia Wilde.
In recent weeks, sources have revealed that Ratajkowski is "having fun" and is "interested in seeing (Harry) again." She's also reportedly "begging" for forgiveness from Wilde after a source said Ratajkowski's pursuing Styles is "a betrayal." Styles and Wilde dated for about two years until their split in November.
In an interview with Vogue Spain that was published this week, Ratajkowski used her own words to explain the situation. She was asked about how "female feuds" are portrayed in the media and how it relates to her rumored "hostility" toward Wilde following the viral video of her kissing Harry.
"This happens over and over again," Ratajkowski said, adding that she made a TikTok about the Adam Levine scandal and how everyone was "slut-shaming" the 23-year-old woman who was involved. "It frustrated me how the girl was being attacked instead of asking the person in the relationship what happened."
Ratajkowski, who told the publication she was in a "dating stage," then spoke about her relationship with Wilde. "In the case of what you're asking, it's more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia because she has suffered this situation on multiple occasions."
MEU DEUS O HARRY COM A EMILY RATAJKOWSKI pic.twitter.com/7lTIOOEKC1— hs aoty winner (@erodarush) March 26, 2023
She also said she never really expected the video to blow up the way it did. "I think that, in general, there's a reason why certain celebrities live in Los Angeles, they have security, they don't go to public restaurants, etc.," Emrata said. "If there's anything to understand from reading my book (My Body), it's that all I ever wanted was to have money, to have freedom. So the idea of giving it up for the sake of privacy is something I haven't considered yet."
Furthermore, she said it was "very bizarre" to have the world know and comment on certain experiences she may have.