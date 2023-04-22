Emily Ratajkowski 'Feels Bad' About Viral Harry Styles Kiss

In an interview with Vogue Spain that was published this week, Ratajkowski used her own words to explain the situation. She was asked about how "female feuds" are portrayed in the media and how it relates to her rumored "hostility" toward Wilde following the viral video of her kissing Harry.

"This happens over and over again," Ratajkowski said, adding that she made a TikTok about the Adam Levine scandal and how everyone was "slut-shaming" the 23-year-old woman who was involved. "It frustrated me how the girl was being attacked instead of asking the person in the relationship what happened."

Ratajkowski, who told the publication she was in a "dating stage," then spoke about her relationship with Wilde. "In the case of what you're asking, it's more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia because she has suffered this situation on multiple occasions."