Hailey Bieber Shocks Fans With Decision About Attending Met Gala

Hailey Bieber has decided whether or not she'll attend the Met Gala this year — and fans are shocked by her choice!

The Rhode skin founder revealed in a message to fans that she would not be attending this year's Karl Lagerfeld-themed event. "I'm not going to the Met this year 🤍🫶 gearing up for our next rhode launch so decided to sit this one out but will be back next year 🤍🤍🤍," she said in the Instagram DM, which was shared by a few Hailey fan accounts online.

According to the Met Gala rumor mill, which typically runs rampant this time of year, both Hailey and Justin Bieber were invited to the event. It remains unclear at this time whether JB will attend or not.