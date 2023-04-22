Hailey Bieber Shocks Fans With Decision About Attending Met Gala

By Dani Medina

April 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has decided whether or not she'll attend the Met Gala this year — and fans are shocked by her choice!

The Rhode skin founder revealed in a message to fans that she would not be attending this year's Karl Lagerfeld-themed event. "I'm not going to the Met this year 🤍🫶 gearing up for our next rhode launch so decided to sit this one out but will be back next year 🤍🤍🤍," she said in the Instagram DM, which was shared by a few Hailey fan accounts online.

According to the Met Gala rumor mill, which typically runs rampant this time of year, both Hailey and Justin Bieber were invited to the event. It remains unclear at this time whether JB will attend or not.

In other Met Gala news, Kim Kardashian is expected to make an appearance on May 1, despite rumors that the entire Kardashian clan would be banned from this year's event.

Among the familiar faces who were invited to this year's Met Gala are Kristen Stewart, Janelle Monae, Harry Styles, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Diane Kruger and Pharrell, according to deuxmoi. The confirmed celebrities are Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Lily Rose Depp.

