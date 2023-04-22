Jackie Reveals The Real Reason She Didn't Attend 'Love Is Blind' Reunion

Love Is Blind star Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds is opening up about the decision to not attend the Netflix reunion earlier this week.

As we all know by now, Jackie and her new man Josh Demas weren't in attendance at Sunday's reunion, which was supposed to be live but was delayed a day due to apparent technical difficulties. The two were interviewed the day before by co-host Vanessa Lachey, which was aired during the final reunion cut.

At the time, Jackie and Josh both posted on their Instagram Stories saying they wouldn't be attending. "Me & Josh did not attend the 'live reunion' due to death threats being set to us and Netflix," Jackie wrote online. "Netflix decided to keep us safe & have us do that one on one with Vanessa. We fought & fought to be there & they said it was better to protect us and them. So be it." In a separate post, Josh said he "was invited to the reunion but wasn't able to go last (minute)."