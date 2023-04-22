'Wasted' First Class Passenger Accused Of Forcibly Kissing Flight Attendant

A Texas man was detained in Alaska after he caused a "level 2 security threat" on a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, David Alan Burk began causing problems before the flight took off.

Burk, who was sitting in first class, demanded a glass of red wine while the flight was boarding, but the flight attendant, identified as T.C. in court documents, said he "ran out of time."

Burk calmed down before the flight took off but continued to be "snippy" with T.C. about the glass of wine.

Later in the flight, Burk got out to use the bathroom and approached T.C. in the forward galley, telling him, "Oh, you're so beautiful."

Burk then asked T.C. for a kiss, but T.C. politely declined. Burk continued to press the issue, saying, "Okay, well, on the neck then."

Burk then grabbed T.C. and kissed him on the neck.

T.C. went to the back of the plane while Burk returned to his seat. Other flight attendants said that Burk broke the pilot's meal tray before it could be served.

Eventually, Burk fell asleep in his seat. When the plane landed, he was taken into custody and told the police he had no recollection of what happened on the flight. He was taken into custody and charged with interfering with flight crew members and making false statements.

If convicted on both counts, Burk faces up to 25 years behind bars.