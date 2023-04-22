WATCH: Herd Of Escaped Goats Block Traffic Near San Francisco Park

A herd of escaped goats caused some commotion around the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Francisco on Friday (April 21) morning. Tamara Barak Aperton, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the goats were in Francisco Park eating poison oak and other weeds when their fence was tampered with, allowing them to break free.

The goats calmly wandered the streets, stopping traffic and feasting on people's lawns as they made it all the way to Ghirardelli Square, which is about a half mile away.

Officers used a giant bale of hay to lure the goats safely back to their enclosure in the park.

A video of the wild scene was shared on Nextdoor.

"The goats working the hillside at Francisco Park escaped at Noon down Filbert across the Bay St "freeway "towards Fisherman's Wharf, causing quite a commotion! They were gathered up with the help of the SFPD and a person carrying a bale of hay on his back leading them back up the Larkin stairs. Hilarious moment 😂(…they(goats)did leave a trail of green poop all the way down to Beach St🤢🙈)," Steven Hing wrote.