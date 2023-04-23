Watch Timothée Chalamet Laugh Off Intense On-Set Accident

By Sarah Tate

April 23, 2023

Actors are able to tell beautiful stories with just a few lines of dialogue and stunning camera work, but sometimes acting can also be a full-contact sport. Just ask Timothée Chalamet, who recently learned what happens when a camera gets a little too close for comfort.

The Dune star was on set in New York City filming a commercial when the scene didn't go as planned. As he burst out of a door into the street, he ended up running directly into a camera. The accident was so intense that the force of the impact could be heard from the sides of the set, causing several people to gasp and his co-stars to stare in shock. Chalamet, for his part, seemed to laugh off the mishap and even picked up a piece of the camera rig that was knocked off after crushing into his chest.

TikTok user @mickmicknyc shared the accident on the platform, where it has since garnered over 71 million views. Check out the video below.

@mickmicknyc

Timothée Chalamet just had an accident on his commercial filming set in NYC 😱

♬ original sound - New York Mickey

While some commenters expressed sympathy for the mishap, such as a couple who said "I just know bro wanted to cry" and "that must've hurt," others took a more lighthearted approach, such as a user who wrote, "The camera was like 'OH MY GOD TIMOTHEE CHALAMETTTT." A couple commenters joked about how costly the accident may have been, saying, "that sounded expensive" and "ooopsie. That's $30k right there."

