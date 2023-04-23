Watch Timothée Chalamet Laugh Off Intense On-Set Accident

Actors are able to tell beautiful stories with just a few lines of dialogue and stunning camera work, but sometimes acting can also be a full-contact sport. Just ask Timothée Chalamet, who recently learned what happens when a camera gets a little too close for comfort.

The Dune star was on set in New York City filming a commercial when the scene didn't go as planned. As he burst out of a door into the street, he ended up running directly into a camera. The accident was so intense that the force of the impact could be heard from the sides of the set, causing several people to gasp and his co-stars to stare in shock. Chalamet, for his part, seemed to laugh off the mishap and even picked up a piece of the camera rig that was knocked off after crushing into his chest.

TikTok user @mickmicknyc shared the accident on the platform, where it has since garnered over 71 million views. Check out the video below.