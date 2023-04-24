49ers' Trey Lance Responds To Trade Speculation

The sources claimed that the 49ers hadn't made the calls themselves, but teams have reached out about a potential trade based on expectations that Brock Purdy will continue to be the franchise's future starter once he recovers from injury.

"Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter," Rapoport tweeted. While no trade is imminent, and the #49ers would almost certainly want to make sure Brock Purdy's rehab continues to go as smoothly as it's been going, the interest from other teams in Lance has been there."

Rapoport didn't specifically mention which teams had contacted the Niners at the time of his initial report on Wednesday. Last month, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expected both Lance and Sam Darnold to take reps with the first-team offseason while Purdy recovers from surgery this offseason, according to the Athletic's David Lombardi.

Shanahan addressed reporters at the NFL meetings on March 28 and confirmed that Purdy is still the "leader in the clubhouse" but his rehabilitation process has yet to be determined.