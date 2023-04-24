9 Teens Shot During After-Prom Party

Nine teenagers were shot during an "after-prom party" in Jasper County, Texas, over the weekend.

All of the victims were reported to have experienced non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during the incident, which occurred at a party where an estimated 250 people were present, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook account.

"Shortly after midnight on Sunday, April 23, 2023, Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance on County Road 263 north of Jasper, Texas with shots fired," the department said. "Upon arrival, nine victims were found to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The incident erupted at an after-prom party that was being held at the residence on County Road 263, and it is presumed that approximately 250 persons were present at the party when the shooting took place."