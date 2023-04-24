California Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a plate of crispy, delicious fries! Aside from fry toppings, which shape is your favorite? Some prefer to enjoy a side of shoe-string fries made thin, crispy, and long. Others order steak fries that are anything but thin and crispy. Some even prefer to order their fries curly or crinkled! Regardless of your shape preference, there is one restaurant in California known for serving up the best fries around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best fries in all of California can be found at In-N-Out!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the absolute best fries in California:

"We said we'd stay away from fast food nominations, but there's an exception to every rule. In-N-Out fries are controversial (some think they're soggy and tasteless), but their impact on fast food can't be denied. In-N-Out started in California in 1948 and the "not-so-secret menu" has gained a cult following. All fries are hand-cut and fried in sunflower oil, so they're vegan friendly — unless you go animal style with fries topped with melted cheese, onions, and thousand-island secret sauce."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best fries across the country visit mashed.com.