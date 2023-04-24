Comic Richard Lewis Reveals Career-Ending Medical Diagnosis

Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis recently revealed that he was diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease. The beloved comic shared a video to Twitter detailing various health struggles within the last few years that have prevented him from touring.

"Three-and-a-half years ago, I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, 'you know, I'm at the top of my game after 50 years almost. I'm just going to call it quits.' And I felt great about that. Then, out of the blue, the s*** hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back. It was bad luck, but it's life. I had a back surgery, then I had a shoulder surgery, then I had a shoulder replacement surgery, and then I had a hip replacement. There were months were I was just focusing on PT like I am now."

While going through physical therapy for multiple surgeries, Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.