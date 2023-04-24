Comic Richard Lewis Reveals Career-Ending Medical Diagnosis
By Logan DeLoye
April 24, 2023
Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis recently revealed that he was diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease. The beloved comic shared a video to Twitter detailing various health struggles within the last few years that have prevented him from touring.
"Three-and-a-half years ago, I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, 'you know, I'm at the top of my game after 50 years almost. I'm just going to call it quits.' And I felt great about that. Then, out of the blue, the s*** hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back. It was bad luck, but it's life. I had a back surgery, then I had a shoulder surgery, then I had a shoulder replacement surgery, and then I had a hip replacement. There were months were I was just focusing on PT like I am now."
While going through physical therapy for multiple surgeries, Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.
April 24, 2023
"And on top of all of that two-years-ago I started walking a little stiffly and shuffling my feet. I went to a neurologist and got a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease." Despite recent health struggles, the popular actor has chosen to remain positive. While his comedy career is officially over, Lewis will continue to act. "I am on the right meds, so I'm cool. I am finished with standup. I'm just focusing on writing and acting... everything is cool."