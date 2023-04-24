'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Len Goodman Dead At 78

Former Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman has sadly passed away at the age of 78. The English professional ballroom dancer, judge, and coach died on Saturday, April 22nd, in hospice in Kent after a battle with bone cancer. Goodman's manager, Jackie Gill, said "He was surrounded by his family," in a statement to CNN on Monday, April 24th.

According to Goodman's website, he began dancing at the age of nineteen and became a professional. After winning various competitions, including the British Championships in Blackpool, Goodman retired from dancing in his late twenties. By 2004, Goodman was head judge on the show Strictly Come Dancing and joined the American version, Dancing With the Stars, from 2005 until 2002.

Goodman's DWTS costars took to social media to share heartfelt tributes following the sad news. "Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away," wrote Bruno Tonioli on Instagram. "I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you."