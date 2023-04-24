Decision Made On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Game 4: Report
By Jason Hall
April 24, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected to start in Game 4 of his team's ongoing Eastern Conference playoffs series against the Miami Heat after missing Games 2 and 3 due to a back injury, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday (April 24).
"Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion," Charania tweeted.
ESPN's Jamal Collier shared a video of Antetokounmpo shooting free throws with his teammates during shootaround Monday morning ahead of Game 4.
Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the court with the rest of the team at shootaround this morning before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/edQEOP8hGL— Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 24, 2023
Antetokounmpo experienced the lower back contusion during the first half of the Bucks' Game 1 loss after charging into Heat forward Kevin Love. Head coach Mike Budenholzer initially said an MRI on Antetokounmpo's injury came back clean while addressing reporters last Monday (April 17) via ESPN, but eventually ruled the two-time NBA MVP out for Games 2 and 3.
Miami has since taken a 2-1 lead with a 121-99 win at home in Game 3 on Saturday (April 22). The Bucks defeated the Heat, 138-122, during Game 2 in Milwaukee last Wednesday (April 19).