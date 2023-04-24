Decision Made On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Game 4: Report

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected to start in Game 4 of his team's ongoing Eastern Conference playoffs series against the Miami Heat after missing Games 2 and 3 due to a back injury, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday (April 24).

"Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion," Charania tweeted.

ESPN's Jamal Collier shared a video of Antetokounmpo shooting free throws with his teammates during shootaround Monday morning ahead of Game 4.