Georgia Restaurant Serves One Of The 15 'Absolute Best' Burgers In The U.S.

A restaurant in Georgia is being recognized for serving up one of the "absolute best" burgers in America.

Mashed compiled a list of the 15 "absolute best" burgers served around the U.S., stretching from Los Angeles eateries to New York City must-try restaurants, and one spot in Georgia made the list.

According to the list, one of the best burgers in the country can be found at a vegan restaurant in Atlanta. The restaurant's most popular plant-based burger is the One Night Stand, piled high with toppings like vegan bacon, cheese and a special sauce.

Slutty Vegan has a few locations around Georgia. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Remember that old Wendy's commercial featuring the catch-phrase 'Where's the beef?' You won't be asking that question when you hit up Slutty Vegan. The name may make you blush, but the plant-based bites coming out of this Black-owned business are nothing to be bashful about. There's no trace of meat at this Atlanta eatery, instead serving Impossible patties and vegan buns with good-humored naughtiness.

... Sure to convert any carnivore to the other side is the restaurant's top-seller, The One Night Stand (via New York Times). It's a vegan Hawaiian bun towering with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and a generous dose of Slut Sauce for good measure. Basically, a delicious bacon cheeseburger loaded with all the fixings and none of the cow."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see where you can find the best burgers in the country.