Here's The Best New Attraction In Colorado

The United States is home to many iconic tourist attractions and destinations, from New York's Empire State Building to Seattle's Space Needle and Florida's many theme parks. And in between those fascinating marvels are local spots that provide unforgettable experiences. They can't be the only ones getting the spotlight.

Every year, new attractions open up for many Americans and overseas tourists to visit. For those looking for new experiences, LoveExploring rounded up every state's newest, and best, tourist attraction.

The website states, "The USA is always updating its exciting roster of things to do, including mammoth museums and heritage centres, amusement parks and nature trails. From landmark openings to exciting expansions of already well-loved sites, these are the new attractions we're most excited about this year."

According to writers, Colorado's best new attraction is the Rocky Mountaineer train route! Here's why it was chosen:

"Rocky Mountaineer, which already had a string of gorgeous rail routes through Canada, recently made its debut in the US. It chose the southwest for its premiere American venture, with its first full season in 2022. The journey chugs from the Rockies to the Red Rocks – that is, from the breathtaking landscapes of the Rocky Mountains to the equally impressive red rocks of Moab, Utah. Glass-domed trains mean passengers can gawp at views en route to Colorado's capital Denver."