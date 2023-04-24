Here's The Best New Attraction In Florida

The United States is home to many iconic tourist attractions and destinations, from New York's Empire State Building to Seattle's Space Needle and Florida's many theme parks. And in between those fascinating marvels are local spots that provide unforgettable experiences. They can't be the only ones getting the spotlight.

Every year, new attractions open up for many Americans and overseas tourists to visit. For those looking for new experiences, LoveExploring rounded up every state's newest, and best, tourist attraction.

The website states, "The USA is always updating its exciting roster of things to do, including mammoth museums and heritage centres, amusement parks and nature trails. From landmark openings to exciting expansions of already well-loved sites, these are the new attractions we're most excited about this year."

According to writers, Florida's best new attraction is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World Resort! Here's why it was chosen:

"Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series should beeline for this head-spinning indoor roller coaster, which debuted at Epcot in 2022. You'll be launched through a star-sewn galaxy to a rocking 1980s soundtrack, after braving a stomach-dropping backwards launch. Look out for cameos from Chris Pratt too."