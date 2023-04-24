Here's The Best New Attraction In Washington

The United States is home to many iconic tourist attractions and destinations, from New York's Empire State Building to Seattle's Space Needle and Florida's many theme parks. And in between those fascinating marvels are local spots that provide unforgettable experiences. They can't be the only ones getting the spotlight.

Every year, new attractions open up for many Americans and overseas tourists to visit. For those looking for new experiences, LoveExploring rounded up every state's newest, and best, tourist attraction.

The website states, "The USA is always updating its exciting roster of things to do, including mammoth museums and heritage centres, amusement parks and nature trails. From landmark openings to exciting expansions of already well-loved sites, these are the new attractions we're most excited about this year."

According to writers, Washington state's best new attraction is the NFT Museum! Here's why it was chosen:

"Dubbed the first of its kind in the world, this new museum in Seattle is dedicated to blockchain art and crypto artists. Opened in 2022, it's got a futuristic feel, with large screens displaying works by big names in the field such as Blake Kathryn and Seattle's own Charles Peterson. There are pioneering exhibitions centred on climate change and female creators too."