Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a plate of crispy, delicious fries! Aside from fry toppings, which shape is your favorite? Some prefer to enjoy a side of shoe-string fries made thin, crispy, and long. Others order steak fries that are anything but thin and crispy. Some even prefer to order their fries curly or crinkled! Regardless of your shape preference, there is one restaurant in Illinois known for serving up the best fries around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best fries in all of Illinois can be found at Friistyle located in Bronzeville.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the absolute best fries in Illinois:

"Friistyle is a buzzy black-owned restaurant in Bronzeville serving up classic Belgian pomme frites — with a major twist. These are FULL MEALS on top of the perfect crispy twice-fried fry, and the typical rules of fry topping definitely need not apply. There's chicken Alfredo fries, Caribbean shrimp, jerk salmon, and more, or you can keep it simple with a variety of inventive house-made sauces like Smoked Goudineero Cheese, jerk ranch, and balsamic glaze. Friistyle launched as a pop-up in 2017 and moved into a permanent location in 2018."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best fries across the country visit mashed.com.