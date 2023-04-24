Kim Kardashian Gets A Shoutout From Usher After Missing His Show Last Year

Kim Kardashian shared a moment with Usher during one of his Las Vegas residency shows over the weekend.

The experience was a long time coming for The Kardashians star after she was forced to miss the singer's show last year on her 42nd birthday due to bad weather. “The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home," Kim wrote on Instagram before celebrating her birthday at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles.

Six months later, Kim finally made it to Usher's show and brought along her hairstylist Chris Appleton and his fiancé actor Lukas Gage. During Usher's performance of the song "Superstar," the singer actually paused the show to give a shoutout to the reality tv star/businesswoman. "What up Kim, you made it," he told her per People. After the show, Kim promised to return with her sisters and friends. "Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," she wrote in an expired Instagram Story.

Speaking of the Kardashian sisters, Khloe recently excited reality tv enthusiasts after suggesting that she and her "single" sisters join a season of the hit Netflix show Love Is Blind. "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB," she joked before asking fans, "What do you think?" While most fans were on board, a few felt there was an even better match for The Kardashians stars. "Your voices are too distinctive I think! Do The Circle⭕️!!!!!" one fan wrote.