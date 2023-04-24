Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a plate of crispy, delicious fries! Aside from fry toppings, which shape is your favorite? Some prefer to enjoy a side of shoe-string fries made thin, crispy, and long. Others order steak fries that are anything but thin and crispy. Some even prefer to order their fries curly or crinkled! Regardless of your shape preference, there is one restaurant in Michigan known for serving up the best fries around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best fries in all of Michigan can be found at Midland Burger Company located in Midland.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the absolute best fries in Michigan:

"The dedicated reviewers of Michigan Live tried a whopping 44 fries in the state. We have to take their word for it that Midland Burger Co., a local chain, is the best in the state. The fries are so popular they sell out many days! It opened as a food truck and has since opened an additional location in the Midland Mall. The truck roams around in the summer and comes out for special events, but you may not find it as much through Michigan's tough winters, so it's a good thing there's a new indoor location to satisfy your fry craving."

