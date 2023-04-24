Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a plate of crispy, delicious fries! Aside from fry toppings, which shape is your favorite? Some prefer to enjoy a side of shoe-string fries made thin, crispy, and long. Others order steak fries that are anything but thin and crispy. Some even prefer to order their fries curly or crinkled! Regardless of your shape preference, there is one restaurant in Minnesota known for serving up the best fries around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best fries in all of Minnesota can be found at Band Box Diner located in Minneapolis.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the absolute best fries in Minnesota:

"The Band Box Diner has a long history and timeless charm. Fries are not relegated to a side dish at Band Box. One popular menu item, the Lunch Box, is a hearty burger topped with hot shoestring fries placed right on the patty. Juicy burger and crispy fries, all in one bite? Benius! Oh, and if the iconic diner looks familiar, even if you've never been to Minnesota? It made in appearance in The Mighty Ducks 2."

