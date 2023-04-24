Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a plate of crispy, delicious fries! Aside from fry toppings, which shape is your favorite? Some prefer to enjoy a side of shoe-string fries made thin, crispy, and long. Others order steak fries that are anything but thin and crispy. Some even prefer to order their fries curly or crinkled! Regardless of your shape preference, there is one restaurant in Nebraska known for serving up the best fries around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best fries in all of Nebraska can be found at Dario's located in Omaha.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the absolute best fries in Nebraska:

"Dario's is an upscale Belgian brasserie in Omaha, and it won accolades for its fries everywhere from Reddit to the defining verdict of the Omaha World-Herald. You know by now that we love Belgian-style frites, which are thin and crispy with a varied texture thanks to being fried with some skin on. A Redditor has this hot tip: "order them with the blue cheese mussels and use them to mop up all that sweet, sweet blue cheese, butter, mussel sauce."

