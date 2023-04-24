Fries come in all shapes and sizes and offer the perfect salty bite to any meal or as a delicious snack. Mashed compiled a list of the best places to find fries in each state, from standard and crinkle cut to sweet potato and waffle and everything in between.

So which Ohio restaurant serves the best fries in the state?

Melt Bar and Grilled

This Buckeye State original is known for its grilled cheese and brews, but its fries are not to be missed. Try the flavorful garlic romano or cheesy bacon fries or order them loaded up in the "hangover fries" with delicious toppings like pulled pork, gravy and a fried egg.

Melt Bar and Grilled has several locations around Ohio. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best fries in Ohio:

"Melt Bar and Grilled is a mini-empire in Ohio, mostly known for its shocking grilled cheese concoctions, but the fries are the perfect accompaniment to that creamy masterpiece. Classic fries come with every grilled cheese order, or you can shift gears and go for the hangover fries — topped with pulled pork, cheese, gravy, and a fried egg. Spoon University named them the best in Ohio. And Kim D. on Yelp says, 'The Hangover Fries are a meal within themselves and to die for."

