Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a plate of crispy, delicious fries! Aside from fry toppings, which shape is your favorite? Some prefer to enjoy a side of shoe-string fries made thin, crispy, and long. Others order steak fries that are anything but thin and crispy. Some even prefer to order their fries curly or crinkled! Regardless of your shape preference, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania known for serving up the best fries around.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best fries in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Primanti Bros located throughout Pittsburgh. This restaurant is so popular that is has spread to Ohio and West Virginia.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the absolute best fries in all of Pennsylvania:

"Another famous food that's done genius new things with French fries, Primanti Bros is known throughout Pittsburgh and beyond for putting french fries in its stacked sandwiches. The legend goes that a potato purveyor brought a truckload of potatoes to the restaurant, the chef fried them up and threw some on the sandwiches, and the truck drivers that frequented the joint loved it because they could eat it all on the go. The one-hand wonder is world-famous, but the local reporters at Patch Pittsburgh know the fries can stand up on their own as well."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best fries across the country visit mashed.com.