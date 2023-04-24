Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Sweet New Portraits Of Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared new photos of their youngest child Prince Louis over the weekend. On Sunday, April 23rd, the young royal turned 5 years old, and, per usual, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated by sharing portraits on social media.

For the adorable new photos, Prince Louis is seen riding in a wheelbarrow while his mother, Kate, is seen in the frame, pushing him. "Someone's turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis," they wrote in the post's caption. The two adorable photos were captured earlier this month by photographer Millie Pilkington.