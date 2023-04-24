Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Sweet New Portraits Of Prince Louis
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 24, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared new photos of their youngest child Prince Louis over the weekend. On Sunday, April 23rd, the young royal turned 5 years old, and, per usual, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated by sharing portraits on social media.
For the adorable new photos, Prince Louis is seen riding in a wheelbarrow while his mother, Kate, is seen in the frame, pushing him. "Someone's turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis," they wrote in the post's caption. The two adorable photos were captured earlier this month by photographer Millie Pilkington.
According to People, the new birthday portraits actually broke tradition as Kate is usually the photographer behind her children's birthday portraits. Earlier this month, Prince Louis made his Easter debut, joining his parents as well as his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis wore a blazer and tie with blue shorts and knee-high socks. And it turns out that is also somewhat of a tradition. "Boys wear short trousers until they are 8," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine informed People. "It is very English."
Next month, the royal family will reunite with Prince Louis' uncle Prince Harry for King Charles III's coronation. Prince William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, who is the second-in-line to the throne, will be a Page of Honor attending to King Charles throughout the coronation service while Camilla's three grandsons and great-nephew will be supporting her. The pages will also be part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.