Taylor Swift Performs Through Brutal Hand Injury During Eras Tour Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 24, 2023
Fans are extra impressed with Taylor Swift after one of her Houston shows on The Eras Tour over the weekend. According to Billboard, during the second of three shows in the city, Swift sustained a hand injury halfway through the show and managed to finish the show with a gnarly wound on her left palm.
One Swiftie on Twitter shared video footage from the show which featured Swift's bloody hand. "She cut right below her palm sometime in the change btwn tolerate it -> RFI. her wrist is fine by the end of tolerate it and by the time she walks down the stage for rfi you see the blood near her palm," the fan explained.
for those wondering about taylor's wrist here's what happened 🧵— sophia (@lovr_23) April 24, 2023
she cut right below her palm sometime in the change btwn tolerate it -> RFI. her wrist is fine by the end of tolerate it and by the time she walks down the stage for rfi you see the blood near her palm. pic.twitter.com/8fINwsv6io
While Swift bandaged up the gash, it slipped off her hand throughout her busy three-hour set. The injury was likely painful, but Swift powered through like the professional she is and carried on as if her palm wasn't bleeding. Fans took to social media to share how impressed they were by her pain tolerance.
"Taylor is actually better than me cuz i cut my hand like this accidentally and i literally couldn’t stop crying cuz it hurt as hell she’s literally a superhuman," said one fan per Billboard. "I admire how professional she is with everything. And how she managed to finish the tour while in pain and wounded," wrote another dedicated fan. "I really hope moving forward she'll no longer have any experiences that can hurt her. She doesn't deserve any of it. hope it's healing well too."
Swift's next stop on the Eras Tour is Atlanta, Georgia!