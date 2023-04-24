Taylor Swift Performs Through Brutal Hand Injury During Eras Tour Show

While Swift bandaged up the gash, it slipped off her hand throughout her busy three-hour set. The injury was likely painful, but Swift powered through like the professional she is and carried on as if her palm wasn't bleeding. Fans took to social media to share how impressed they were by her pain tolerance.

"Taylor is actually better than me cuz i cut my hand like this accidentally and i literally couldn’t stop crying cuz it hurt as hell she’s literally a superhuman," said one fan per Billboard. "I admire how professional she is with everything. And how she managed to finish the tour while in pain and wounded," wrote another dedicated fan. "I really hope moving forward she'll no longer have any experiences that can hurt her. She doesn't deserve any of it. hope it's healing well too."

Swift's next stop on the Eras Tour is Atlanta, Georgia!