Tennessee Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In The Entire State

By Sarah Tate

April 24, 2023

Fries come in all shapes and sizes and offer the perfect salty bite to any meal or as a delicious snack. Mashed compiled a list of the best places to find fries in each state, from standard and crinkle cut to sweet potato and waffle and everything in between.

So which Tennessee restaurant serves the best fries in the state?

Grillshack Fries & Burgers

Grillshack Fries & Burgers, formerly Riverside Grillshack and Über-Tuber Hand-Cut Fries per TripAdvisor, has fries that are hand cut eat day and served with its variety of sandwiches. Grillshack has two locations in Music City, one in East Nashville and another in Germantown.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best fries in Tennessee:

"The Tennessean calls the hand-cut fries at Riverside Grillshack and Über-Tuber Hand-Cut Fries the best in Nashville. On top of that, Über-Tuber is just a blast to say. The potato strips are lightly seasoned with just salt, pepper, and garlic. They're included with all sandwich orders and come with a variety of delicious sauces (on the menu under 'Tired of Ketchup?')."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see where to find the best fries around the country.

