This Bakery Serves Colorado's Best Cookies

Cookies are the perfect treat that delights anybody, from young kids to full-grown adults. You can easily make them at home, but why not try some from a local bakery or order it from a restaurant alongside a meal? Even more exciting are the hundreds of special flavors waiting for you. And if you're a fan of the traditional flavors, like chocolate chip and peanut butter, you'll find them there, too.

That's why LoveFood scoured reviews and other sources to determine every state's tastiest cookies. Writers say Colorado's best cookies are the chocolate chip cookies from Paradise Bakery! Here's why it was chosen:

"With lip-smacking flavors like Snickerdoodle and ginger molasses on the menu, you might think picking one cookie at Paradise Bakery is impossible – but customers disagree. Although all the cookies are delicious, it's the chocolate chip that's loved the most. People say there are plenty of chocolate chunks and an excellent amount of chewiness. The gluten-free version also gets top marks."