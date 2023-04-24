This Bakery Serves Florida's Best Cookies

Cookies are the perfect treat that delights anybody, from young kids to full-grown adults. You can easily make them at home, but why not try some from a local bakery or order it from a restaurant alongside a meal? Even more exciting are the hundreds of special flavors waiting for you. And if you're a fan of the traditional flavors, like chocolate chip and peanut butter, you'll find them there, too.

That's why LoveFood scoured reviews and other sources to determine every state's tastiest cookies. Writers say Florida's best cookies are pistachio toffee chocolate cookies from Gideon's Bakehouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"According to customers, the pistachio toffee chocolate cookie at Gideon's Bakehouse is not just a cookie – it's an experience. A mix of sweet and salty flavors, it combines chocolate chips, crunchy toffee bites, and lightly salted pistachios. The cookies here come with a pretty serious price tag, but customers say it's worth it, and they sell out almost every day."