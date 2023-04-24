Tucker Carlson, FOX News Are Parting Ways

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson "have agreed to part ways," the company announced in a news release obtained by Mediaite.com on Monday (April 24).

"We thank him for his service to the network as host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson's tenure as host of FOX News Tonight concluded with Friday's (April 21) live broadcast and the company will have "an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named," according to the news release.

The announcement comes days after FOX News Media reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its personalities amplifying former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims during the 2020 election. Text messages released through the Dominion lawsuit revealed that Carlson, who had publicly supported Trump on FOX News Tonight throughout his presidency and during his voter fraud claims, texted an unknown recipient, "I hate him passionately," when referring to Trump on January 4, 2021, two days before the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.