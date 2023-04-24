Usher Says Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show Is On His 'Bucket List'

"I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself, so to be able to celebrate on that day, it's obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance," he added.



Usher explained that performing at the Super Bowl is on his "bucket list." He's been inspired by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent's massive 2022 performance as well as the late Prince and Michael Jackson's past iconic sets. He's not sure how he'll make it happen, but he's currently manifesting it for himself.



The veteran R&B singer has already proven that he's the perfect candidate for the job. His catalog spans at least three decades from his debut LP in 1994 to his upcoming ninth studio album coming soon. Last year, Usher celebrated the 25th anniversary of his second album My Way following the launch of his residency in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, he released brand new single "GLU" which will appear on his forthcoming LP.



He's got the jams, with more new tunes on the way, and his latest Vegas shows alone proves he's got the moves. Someone get JAY-Z on the phone because Usher is ready to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show right now.