"Me & Bongo were freestyling and then Chance said he had a line so I just recorded him putting his verse together," Mensa continued. "G-Eazy is one of my best friends in the industry and someone I've known for probably 12 years, so it just all made sense.”



Mensa and Chance on the track together makes sense since they've been partnering up on music for years and, most recently, on their joint Black Star Line music festival in Ghana. Meanwhile, this marks G-Eazy's latest major collaboration in a while. It comes nearly a month after the California native released his first single of the year "Tulips & Roses."



"$WISH" is Mensa's second single of 2023. Earlier this year, the Chicago rapper dropped "Strawberry Louis Vuitton" featuring Thundercat and Maeta along with an accompanying video. In it, he performs the song while skydiving in a custom recreation of a Virgil Abloh suit.



Listen to "$WISH" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE