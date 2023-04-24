Vic Mensa Shares How He Got G-Eazy & Chance The Rapper On His New Song

By Tony M. Centeno

April 24, 2023

Vic Mensa, G-Eazy & Chance The Rapper
Photo: Getty Images

Vic Mensa is back with his latest hard-hitting single featuring two of his close friends Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy.

On Friday, April 21, the Chicago rapper released his new track "$WISH" featuring Chano and Gerald. Produced by Stephen "Johan Lenox" Feigenbaum and Uforo "BongoByTheWay" Ebong, the "fun and spontaneous" record that boasts their recent success was created during a songwriting camp he and Chance attended in Los Angeles.

“$WISH came from a writing camp me & Chance did in LA working on a bunch of music together,” Mensa said in a press release. “It was really just a fun, spontaneous vibe."

"Me & Bongo were freestyling and then Chance said he had a line so I just recorded him putting his verse together," Mensa continued. "G-Eazy is one of my best friends in the industry and someone I've known for probably 12 years, so it just all made sense.”

Mensa and Chance on the track together makes sense since they've been partnering up on music for years and, most recently, on their joint Black Star Line music festival in Ghana. Meanwhile, this marks G-Eazy's latest major collaboration in a while. It comes nearly a month after the California native released his first single of the year "Tulips & Roses."

"$WISH" is Mensa's second single of 2023. Earlier this year, the Chicago rapper dropped "Strawberry Louis Vuitton" featuring Thundercat and Maeta along with an accompanying video. In it, he performs the song while skydiving in a custom recreation of a Virgil Abloh suit.

Listen to "$WISH" below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.