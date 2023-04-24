WATCH: Heated Confrontation Turns Violent At California Drive-Thru

A "heated conversation" turned violent at an In-N-Out drive-thru on Sunday in Valencia, and the entire incident was caught on camera. Video footage shared by KTLA shows a woman getting out of the first car to hit the hood of the car behind her. Two boys get out of the second car and begin to throw what is described to be water, bleach, juice, and other "unknown" substances at the driver in front of them.

Another woman gets out of the first car and begins to throw more mysterious liquids and threaten to hit the driver of the second car. At the end of the video all car occupants got out of the car to continue the argument until police arrived. Santa Clarita police were called to the scene shortly after the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m.