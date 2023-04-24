When planning a trip to a new city, you may research all the best spots to visit, including the most popular tourist attractions. However, sometimes it's worth veering off the beaten path to see other hidden gems that are worth taking the time to visit.

Travel Pulse looked at all the must-see attractions around the country that may not get the same amount of love as other popular spots, compiling a list of the most underrated tourist attraction in each state. According to the site:

"Overlooked, underappreciated yet still awesome, underrated attractions are located all over the USA, and oftentimes, they can provide just as big of a thrill as those A-list attractions on your bucket list."

According to Travel Pulse, Wisconsin's most underrated tourist attraction is the Center of the Northwest Hemisphere, located in Marathon County. Door County and Madison also earned a shoutout. Here's what the site had to say:

"Door County is Dreamy. Madison will make you want to move there. The Apostle Islands are heavenly. Visit them all but then go to Marathon County to see the spot marking the 'Center of the Northwest Hemisphere.' What's that you ask? Well, it's the precise spot where the 90th Meridian of Longitude meets the 45th Parallel of Latitude, which means it is exactly halfway between the North Pole and the Equator, while at the same time being one-quarter of the way around the planet from Greenwich, England. If that's not cool enough for you, anyone that goes is entitled to a commemorative token from the local visitor's center in Wausau that proves they're a member of the '45x90 Club.'"

Check out Travel Pulse's full list to see more of the most underrated tourist attractions around the country.