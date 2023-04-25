2 Bodies Pulled From Tacoma Recycling Plant Within The Same Week

Days after a man was found dead at a recycling facility in Tacoma, Washington, another family claimed the body of their son was found there, as well. A family has identified the body pulled from JMK Fibers Recycling Center as 36-year-old Jeremy Lindsay, according to KCPQ.

Oral Sledge, Lindsay's father, told reporters his son's body was found in a horrific condition.

"We just hope and pray he wasn't alive when he was either put in there or in any process of this recycling center machinery," Sledge said. "The description of the body after going through that even after it's found is horrendous."

The news station learned Lindsay's body was found the same week as Zack Hillis, whose body was discovered on April 12 at the same facility.

"Shredded like trash and thrown on conveyor belts and crushed in the garbage can multiple times," Stacey Hillis, Zack's mother, told reporters. "No parents should ever hear that, let alone bury your son."

Both families said officials had to use fingerprints to identify the men due to the terrible condition of their remains. Now they're hoping someone comes forward with information about what happened to Lindsay and Hillis.

Ashley Lindsay, Jeremy's wife, said the last time she heard from her husband was sometime after he was released from jail.

"[Jeremy] needed help and he wanted to meet up with me to help him get better," she said. "That's what we were working towards and after that, nothing."

Sledge said he'll be traveling from Arizona to Washington state to help prepare for Lindsay's funeral. He also set up a GoFundMe to help with the expenses.

KCPQ reached out to JMK Fibers Recycling Center for comment but hasn't heard back.