2 California Spots Among The Most Underrated Summer Destinations In The US

Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the season than by planning a trip with family and friends! There are a few off the radar locations in California that are actually some of the best destinations across the state!

According to a list compiled by The Every Girl, the most underrated summer destinations across California are Catalina Island and Lake Tahoe.

Here is what The Every Girl had to say about the most underrated summer destinations across California:

Catalina Island:

"Just a ferry ride off the coast of Los Angeles, Catalina Island is 100% a must-visit if you want the feeling of Mykonos or Santorini without heading all the way to Europe. Whether you want to spend all day by the water, explore boutique stores and fun happy hours, or hike along the Pacific Ocean at sunset, there’s quite literally something for every kind of traveler. The Zane Grey Pueblo Hotel is an ideal spot to stay in if you’re looking for a super cute atmosphere (read: very Instagram-able) that’s close to all the best areas and main attractions. It’s time to live out your Mamma Mia dreams, ladies."

Lake Tahoe:

"If you’re only familiar with Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts, you’ll be surprised to learn that it’s also known for its beaches and outdoor recreation in the summer months. The freshwater lake is so large that it is split into North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe, but you can enjoy the mountains and beaches from both ends. If you are more interested in recreational activities like hiking, biking, and camping over fancy brunch spots and shopping, this is the place for you."

For a continued list of the most underrated summer destinations across the country visit theverygirl.com.