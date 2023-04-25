2 Minnesota Cities Among The Best Big Cities To Live In America

Some people prefer to spend their days mesmerized by the subtle quiet beauty of the peaceful countryside, while others thrive within the chaos of the concrete jungle. Something about the energy of the city, its people, charm, and culture allow residents to feel at home in a place that is already home to so many. Regardless of where you live, there are two big cities in Minnesota that are rated among the best big cities to inhabit in the entire country!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best big cities to live in Minnesota are St. Paul and Minneapolis. These cities were also named among the best big cities to live in all of America with Minneapolis ranking above St. Paul. 309,751 people live in St. Paul and 425,091 people live in Minneapolis.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best big cities to live in Minnesota:

St. Paul:

"Whether walking along Summit Avenue, biking along the Mississippi River, or boating near Pike Island, people who love the outdoors will love St. Paul. Next door to Minneapolis, St. Paul has its own big-city perks like the Xcel Energy Center, home of the NHL's Minnesota Wild. In recent years, the city has been making more of an effort to bring Black-owned businesses into the spotlight."

Minneapolis:

"Tourism organizations in Minneapolis are promoting the heritage of the city's Black community, highlighting businesses and artists that are central to the area's culture. The University of Minnesota's influence can be seen throughout the city, while the nearby Mall of America and U.S. Bank Stadium are other popular institutions. Minneapolis has a fluid public transportation system and receives a boost from the headquarters of major businesses like Target."

For a continued list of the best big cities to live in America visit stacker.com.