2 Nebraska Cities Among The Best Big Cities To Live In America

Some people prefer to spend their days mesmerized by the subtle quiet beauty of the peaceful countryside, while others thrive within the chaos of the concrete jungle. Something about the energy of the city, its people, charm, and culture allow residents to feel at home in a place that is already home to so many. Regardless of where you live, there are a few big cities in Nebraska that are rated among the best big cities to inhabit in the entire country!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best big cities to live in Nebraska are Omaha and Lincoln. These cities were also named among the best big cities to live in all of America with Lincoln ranking above Omaha. 488,059 people live in Omaha and 289,136 people live in Lincoln.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best big cities to live in Nebraska:

Omaha:

"Nebraska's largest city is anchored by the business of major companies like TD Ameritrade and Green Plains Inc. The Omaha Zoo and Aquarium is world-renowned for featuring the planet's largest indoor desert. Each summer, Omaha brings in thousands of tourists and baseball fans by hosting the College World Series."

Lincoln:

"The University of Nebraska is a major force in Lincoln, a city that for decades has been home to a large refugee community. The city hosts many major events, such as the Cornhusker State Games, and it's home to the National Museum of Roller Skating and the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia."

For a continued list of the best big cities to live in America visit stacker.com.