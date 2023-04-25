4 California Cities Among The Best Big Cities To Live In America

Some people prefer to spend their days mesmerized by the subtle quiet beauty of the peaceful countryside, while others thrive within the chaos of the concrete jungle. Something about the energy of the city, its people, charm, and culture allow residents to feel at home in a place that is already home to so many. Regardless of where you live, there are four big cities in California that are rated among the best big cities to inhabit in the entire country!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best big cities to live in California are Irvine, San Francisco, Fremont, and San Diego in that order. These cities were also named among the best big cities to live in all of America.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best big cities to live in California:

San Diego

"With its ideal weather and coastal location, San Diego is often regarded as one of the best areas to live in the country. The Southern California city is known for its naval ties and for being a great place for taco lovers."

Fremont

"Fremont is in the Bay Area and boasts that 1,700 tech companies are based in the city, accompanied by 1,224 acres of parkland to hike and bike. Attractions include the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum, which looks at the early days of filmmaking, and Mission San José, a Spanish Mission from the 1700s."

San Francisco

"Trolley cars and fishing remain staples of San Francisco's lifestyle, but the city continues to evolve. San Francisco's proximity to ingenious tech companies makes it a prime location for innovators—Reddit and Airbnb are among several industry players headquartered in the Bay Area."

Irvine

"With a top research university in town, Irvine is a cutting-edge city. There are 16,500 acres of parks and over 100 global corporations based in Irvine, plus rare perks like whale watching. The city has been one of the safest large cities in the nation for nearly two decades."

For a continued list of the best big cities to live in America visit stacker.com.