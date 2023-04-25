Aaron Rodgers Shares Heartfelt Message To Packers After Trade

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a heartfelt Instagram post addressed to the Green Bay Packers organization and fanbase after being traded by the franchise.

"I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers , our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote in the lengthy post shared on Tuesday (April 25). "I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime."

The four-time MVP addressed several key figures within the organization, as well as former teammates, before concluding his post with, "This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart ❤️."