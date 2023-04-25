Ab-Soul Surprises Fans By Announcing The Birth Of Twins
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2023
Ab-Soul stunned the world this week when he announced the birth of a set of twins.
On Monday, April 24, the California native shared a touching photo of him sitting with a pair of babies in his arms with a stunning painting of his late friend, Doe Burger. He doesn't specify the childrens' genders or names. In the caption, Soulo essentially sums up thoughts and questions his fans may have for him by adding a familiar JAY-Z lyric from "Streets Is Talking" featuring Beanie Sigel.
“Everybody stressin. Who’s his babies mom? Who he got pregnant? Let me tell you, uuuhhhh…” Ab-Soul wrote.
Ab-Soul did not identify the mother of the children nor did he confirm whether or not the kids are even his. If they are his, the twins would be his first since there's no record of him having any other kids prior to his recent announcement. As of last year, the rapper was romantically tied to model Yaris Sanchez. However, there's no indication that she gave birth recently on any of her social media pages. Still, it was a rare sight for fans to see Soulo with newborns.
The joyous announcement arrived several months after Ab-Soul released his new album HERBERT. The 18-track project features his latest singles "Hollandaise," "Moonshooter" featuring Joey Bada$$, and "Do Better" featuring Zacari. The album also contains collaborations with Punch, Jhene Aiko, Russ, Big Sean, SiR and more.
So far, Ab-Soul has not said anything else about the newborn children.