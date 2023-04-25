Ab-Soul Surprises Fans By Announcing The Birth Of Twins

Ab-Soul did not identify the mother of the children nor did he confirm whether or not the kids are even his. If they are his, the twins would be his first since there's no record of him having any other kids prior to his recent announcement. As of last year, the rapper was romantically tied to model Yaris Sanchez. However, there's no indication that she gave birth recently on any of her social media pages. Still, it was a rare sight for fans to see Soulo with newborns.



The joyous announcement arrived several months after Ab-Soul released his new album HERBERT. The 18-track project features his latest singles "Hollandaise," "Moonshooter" featuring Joey Bada$$, and "Do Better" featuring Zacari. The album also contains collaborations with Punch, Jhene Aiko, Russ, Big Sean, SiR and more.



So far, Ab-Soul has not said anything else about the newborn children.