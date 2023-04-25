Angel Reese Reveals Drake & Future Slid Into Her DM's After LSU's Victory

By Tony M. Centeno

April 25, 2023

Drake, Angel Reese & Future
Photo: Getty Images

Angel Reese continues to gain popularity in the weeks since LSU won the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship especially from some of the biggest rap stars in the industry.

On Monday, April 24, the star player and her teammate Flau'jae Johnson stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about life after their highly-publicized victory against Iowa Hawkeyes. During their conversation, DJ Envy asked the ladies which major celebrities shocked them after they appeared their DM's on social media to congratulate them. The first names Reese listed were Drake and Future.

“You said two that you need to stay far away from,” Charlamagne Tha God cackled

“They just congratulated me," Reese asserted. "It’s all congratulations."

Envy continued to press the issue by predicting what Drake might've said during their conversation. When he asked if Drizzy mentioned his basketball court at his home, all Reese could do was look at Johnson and crack up.

“Then Drake gonna say, ‘Yo, you know I got a basketball court at the crib?’ Did he say that yet?” Envy asked.

In addition to the "Wait For U" rappers, Reese also said DJ Khaled and French Montana also reached out to praise them after their victory. They aren't the only artists who've celebrated their win. Lil Wayne also saluted the team for their win, especially Johnson who's got a promising rap career going for her. Weezy recently said that he plans to get in the studio with Johnson to knock out a new song. During the interview, the star player and rapper mentioned she has a verse ready for Wayne, but decided to spit a different verse when she freestyled for Envy and Charlamagne.

Watch the entire interview below.

