Angel Reese Reveals Drake & Future Slid Into Her DM's After LSU's Victory

“They just congratulated me," Reese asserted. "It’s all congratulations."

Envy continued to press the issue by predicting what Drake might've said during their conversation. When he asked if Drizzy mentioned his basketball court at his home, all Reese could do was look at Johnson and crack up.



“Then Drake gonna say, ‘Yo, you know I got a basketball court at the crib?’ Did he say that yet?” Envy asked.



In addition to the "Wait For U" rappers, Reese also said DJ Khaled and French Montana also reached out to praise them after their victory. They aren't the only artists who've celebrated their win. Lil Wayne also saluted the team for their win, especially Johnson who's got a promising rap career going for her. Weezy recently said that he plans to get in the studio with Johnson to knock out a new song. During the interview, the star player and rapper mentioned she has a verse ready for Wayne, but decided to spit a different verse when she freestyled for Envy and Charlamagne.



Watch the entire interview below.

