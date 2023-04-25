It's the question that has divided Americans for decades: who has the best fries? With so many options out there, how do you choose? Fear not, as Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best fries in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"There will always be fast food favorites, but there are crispy, pillowy fried potato goodness of all varieties to try. Some states even hang their hat on fry-inspired food inventions, like New Jersey's disco fries of the fry-stuffed sandwich at Primanti Bros. in Pittsburgh, Mashed said about its list. "Whether you like them curly, thick, sweet, truffled, or topped, we've rounded up the best spot for french fries in every U.S. state."

In Arizona, you can find the best fries at Zinc Bistro in Phoenix. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

This fine French bistro in Phoenix doesn't skimp on Southwest flavor. AZ Central's food critic describes the paprika-and-herb dusted frites as "tender and fresh" with a good hit of smokiness on both the fries and the aioli dipping sauce. A prix-fixe "Dinner for Two" at Zinc will run you $150, but the fancy fries are much more reasonable at just $6. Truffle and parmesan frites are available as well and cost $10 at both lunch and dinner. For a truly Parisian experience, the restaurant recommends you pair the truffle fries with a crisp glass of champagne.

