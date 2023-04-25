Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Child With Partner Erin Darke

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner Erin Darke have welcomed their first child. The two were photographed by The Daily Mail pushing around a stroller in New York City with a cloth draped over the top. The outing on Monday, April 25th, seemingly confirmed the birth of their child a month after a representative for Radcliffe confirmed that the couple was expecting their first baby together. Representatives for the Harry Potter star have yet to confirm the birth of their child to news outlets.

Radcliffe and Darke keep quiet about their personal life but they've been dating since they starred in the 2013 film Kill You Darlings and Radcliffe has briefly opened up about their relationship as recently as last year. “I’ve got a really nice life,” he said in an interview with People. “I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”

In 2021, the couple worked together again on an episode of Radcliffe's comedy series Miracle Workers. "We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said. "We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely. Hopefully, we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

