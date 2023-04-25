Famous Texans As 'Star Wars' Characters

The Force is strong with Texas! From Matthew McConaughey to Beyoncé, a series of striking illustrations shared on social media have brought together two of the state's greatest passions — Star Wars and its most famous sons and daughters who hail from the Lone Star (Wars) State.

@TexasHumor shared several photos of famous Texans reimagined as Star Wars characters and this list does not disappoint. Willie Nelson has transformed into Chewbacca, San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich was reinvented as Obi Wan and Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was recast as the Emperor. Also on the list are the Dallas Cowboys as the Storm Troopers because "they shoot a lot but miss a lot too," the popular social media account wrote.

Beto O'Rourke was reimagined as Jar Jar Binks — "Or at least we tried. He just kept running for office instead" — and Beyoncé is now Princess Leia. And yes, she can definitely pull off the costume! Kacey Musgraves transformed into Rey while Former Texas Governor George W. Bush was cast as Yoda.

Paul Wall is now Luke "The People's Champ" Skywalker — and he even commented on the Instagram post showing support for his new identity. "Ayyyy May the 44's be with u 🔥🔥" he wrote. Matthew McConaughey was reimagined as Han Solo and Ted Cruz was cast as Jabba the Hut.

Take a look at the photos below and see if you can come up with any more for some of the forgotten Texans including Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Lance Armstrong, Shaquille O'Neal, George Strait and Kenny Rogers.