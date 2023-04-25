Florida Woman Scores Last Top Prize In $5 Lottery Game

A Florida woman claimed the last prize in a popular lottery game this week. According to the Florida Lottery, 37-year-old Leslye Jaramillo, of Sarasota, cashed out on her $1 million-winning ticket from 50X THE CASH scratch-off game. Officials said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Jaramillo purchased her lucky ticket from Super Stop, which is located at 3138 17th Street in Sarasota. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

50X THE CASH is a $5 game featuring over $131 million in cash prizes, including 15 top prizes of $1 million. All of the top prizes have been claimed, but 482 $10,000 are still up for grabs. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.97.

Jaramillo isn't the only Floridian to walk away much richer after playing a lottery game. Many winners had some amazing stories this year, such as one man recently taking home millions of dollars. Then, there was a Facebook group where all the members chipped in to win a $1 million prize.

One of the most touching stories this year focused on a woman who $2 million after using her life savings on her daughter's cancer treatment.