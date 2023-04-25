Fries come in all shapes and sizes and offer the perfect salty bite to any meal or as a delicious snack. Mashed compiled a list of the best places to find fries in each state, from standard and crinkle cut to sweet potato and waffle and everything in between.

So which Georgia restaurant serves the best fries in the state?

Slutty Vegan

Not only does Slutty Vegan have one of the best burgers in the entire country, this plant-based Atlanta-area restaurant also serves incredible fries with a special seasoning that will keep you coming back for more.

Slutty Vegan has a few locations around Georgia. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best fries in Georgia:

"Atlanta's Slutty Vegan is a buzzy, saucy, Black-owned and operated all plant-based restaurant. They make indulgent, stacked burgers made with Impossible meat, all served with either crinkle-cut or straight fries sprinkled with 'slut dust,' a savory and secret spicy mix. This place has a huge social media following and has gotten lots of press attention, so go see what all the fuss is about if you're in Atlanta."

