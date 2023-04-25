It's the question that has divided Americans for decades: who has the best fries? With so many options out there, how do you choose? Fear not, as Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best fries in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"There will always be fast food favorites, but there are crispy, pillowy fried potato goodness of all varieties to try. Some states even hang their hat on fry-inspired food inventions, like New Jersey's disco fries of the fry-stuffed sandwich at Primanti Bros. in Pittsburgh, Mashed said about its list. "Whether you like them curly, thick, sweet, truffled, or topped, we've rounded up the best spot for french fries in every U.S. state."

In Kentucky, you can find the best fries at Hammerheads in Louisville. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Hammerheads, a local upscale BBQ chain in the Louisville area, elevates typical finger-lickin' French fries with a deep fry in duck fat. Don't worry, they stick to their down-South roots with the Grippo fries, flavored with a sweet and spicy barbecue seasoning. Yelper Kevin C. sums it up, "The seasoning was delightful. It was like they took those chips, ground them up and sprinkled them on the fries, yum!" The restaurant also serves inventive taco combinations as well as truffle fries, sweet potato fries, and garlic and herb fries.

