What do you buy a woman who has everything? That's what went through a Kentucky man's head when trying to think of a birthday present for his wife — and it all worked out way too perfectly!

A man from Louisville purchased a stack of scratch-off lottery games from Our Place Liquors, UPI reports. "It's hard to buy for somebody who has everything, so I thought, I'll give her $100 in scratch-offs," he told lottery officials. He placed the lottery games into a birthday card and gave it to his wife on her special day.

Surprisingly enough, one of the $20 Wild Numbers 100X tickets was a winner to the tune of $500,000! "She comes walking in the living room and she says, 'Please tell me you didn't give me a joke card.' I said, 'What?' She said it again and I said, 'Babe, I don't joke about money,'" the man said about the moment his wife realized she was a lottery winner. "She says, 'I need you to look at this.' She showed it to me. I was stunned. I looked at it again and I said, 'Yeah, this is unbelievable.'"

The man visited the lottery headquarters to claim the prize on his wife's behalf. "I told her this will be the best birthday we'll ever have. No way this will ever happen again," he said.

As for what the couple plans to do with the dough, the man said it's going right into the bank — for now!