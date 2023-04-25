Late 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Len Goodman Predicted His Own Death

Len Goodman may have predicted his death just last year. An article from The Daily Mail points to an interview Goodman gave with the outlet in 2022. The former Dancing with the Stars judge sadly passed away on Saturday, April 22nd, at the age of 78 after a battle with bone cancer.

Goodman was just days away from his 79th birthday (April 25th), which was the age his father Leonard was when he passed in the '80s. "My dad had the right idea," Goodman told the Daily Mail. "He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79 so if I go the way of my dad, that'll be next year." He also suggested that the writer conducting the interview, Jenny Johnston, could also write his obituary. "Just write: 'He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky'. Because that's just about the truth of it," he told her. At the time, Goodman had just retired to spend more time with his wife Sue, and his two grandchildren.

On Monday, April 24th, Goodman's manager Jackie Gill confirmed the death of the professional ballroom dancer, judge, and coach. "He was surrounded by his family," Gill said in a statement. Goodman's DWTS costars took to social media to share heartfelt tributes following the sad news. Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba both shared intimate photos and videos with the late judge on Instagram. "A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend," Inaba said of Goodman.